The reasons for this feeling on Kojima's part, strengthened with the achievement of the eighth anniversary of his development team, were explained in detail in a post on X by the developer himself, as we see below.

In essence, the creative profession represents a sort of vocation for life, which cannot therefore run out or end suddenly at a certain point in existence. Furthermore, remaining independent is important to keep this vision of work alive.

Kojima's reasons

“The reason I am independent and aiming for a lifelong career is because I create things it's no longer a job“, reported Kojima, “That's why there can be no withdrawal from this, creating things is life”, he explained. Therefore the profession of designer and creative in general is strictly innate with the very essence of the character's life in question, which cannot be concluded at a certain point in order to dedicate oneself to something else.

In essence, if what is considered a work is actually a vision of life itself, this is carried forward forever, as long as the person remains alive.

“Then there is another thing: in the video game industry, there are few people who manage to establish themselves as indies by coming out of a large production studio, both in Japan and abroad”, explained Kojima, also defending the vision of independent development as the basis for his creative vision.

“Even eight years ago, when I launched my company, I only found negative reviews, even from friends, colleagues and relatives, convinced that it would never work. They said it was impossible to do it without the financial and organizational strength of a company bigger”.

“However, someone has to prove that this is a old way of thinking“, said the designer, “Young creators must be given freedom of choice, this is one of the reasons why I continue to create things.” Recently, Kojima gave further proof of his originality and eclecticism by presenting OD, the new and mysterious horror project in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios.