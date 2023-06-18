During the presentation of the new documentary dedicated to him, Hideo Kojima has disclosed of want to go to spacealso for develop a game that it can be enjoyed precisely in space, even if the meaning of this statement is not very clear.

As reported by Stephen Totilo of Axios, who had the opportunity to attend the presentation panel of the documentary Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds at the Tribeca Festival, it seems that when asked what he wants to do in the near future, Kojima has expressed a desire to go to space , evidently also for reasons of “research“.

“I want to go to space. I want to reach condition and create a game that can be played in space… So please, someone send me to space,” said the celebrated game designer.

Although this seems to be a rather jocular statement, not to be taken literally, considering the character in question it is difficult to exclude any possibility. On the other hand, Kojima is a designer who often tries to find new game solutions and particular interactions, as we have seen in many situations, so it is not excluded that he was serious, given the advent of the era of tourist space travel .

For the rest, we are waiting to see something of Death Stranding 2, greatly absent from the summer fairs that have recently been held.