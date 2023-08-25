Also, the Italian profile of Kojima Production on X he recently shared a photograph of Kojima’s Japanese account showing the birthday cake – apparently made with chocolate – eaten with his guests. Of course, many players have congratulated Kojima via social media and we join them too.

August 24, 1963. This is the day he was born Hideo Kojima , which we don’t think needs much introduction. The author of the saga of Metal Gear, Death Stranding and more has turned 60 today . Yes, technically it’s already August 25 in Japan, but from our point of view it’s still “today”.

Kojima, 60 years of passion

Hideo Kojima, a person by Hideo Kojima

As mentioned, Hideo Kojima it doesn’t need great introductions, but for those who are less informed, let’s do a quick excursus on creativity.

Born in Tokyo, Kojima actually lived in multiple parts of Japan during his childhood and adolescence. As a young man he wrote short stories, but he became passionate about cinema growing up. He studies economics at university and discovers video games. He decided his own career, he joins Konami and in 1987 he has the opportunity to make Metal Gear. The following year he takes care of Snatcher and in 1990 he works on Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake. In 1994 he moved to Policenauts. The real big success, however, is Metal Gear Solid, released in 1998.

Taking a quick leap forward, Kojima has been dealing with the Kojima saga for years at Konami, but also working on other works such as Zone of the Enders. At the end of 2015 he left the company and founded his own Kojima Productions through which he made Death Stranding, published on PC and PS4. Currently he is working on Death Stranding 2 and a cloud project in collaboration with Xbox.