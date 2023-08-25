That of Hideo Kojima is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the gaming world: creator of Death Stranding, Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania: Lord of the Shadows, he is a figure of great depth for the whole sector.

Today this important character performs 60 years and, on the occasion, released a long statement on his official X profile, obviously after showing photos with her birthday cake on Instagram:

“Today, August 24, I turn 60: honestly I never believed I could reach 60 years old. I’m abroad at the moment: I’m not celebrating my birthday surrounded by my family and wearing the traditional red clothes, but I found a red shirt and decided to wear that. Turning 60 is to be appreciated for reduced cost tickets to the cinema, but otherwise I don’t think there is a right or wrong age to create: in fact I want to continue expressing my creativity for the rest of my life”

An open letter to himself that tells us two things about Kojima: 1) he’s certainly a self-deprecating guy, 2) the developer does not see age as an obstacle for the production of new games.

Is there something brewing in the head of the creator of Solid Snake? Well, let’s remember that he is in development Death Stranding 2a title that we are sure will surprise us as did the first chapter.