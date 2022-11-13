Hideo Kojima recently revealed that he would like to explore the world of music he was born in cinemain addition to that of video games.

In an interview released during Anan Awards in Japanan event in which the director won some awards for his work on Death Strandingstated the following:

All fields are connected in digital works, so I would like to expand from games to fields like cinema and music.

Although Kojima’s passion for cinema has never been a secretso much so that now his sentence “70% of my body is made of filmsIs now famous, it is the first time that the author speaks openly of his desire to want to create music.

Despite this, it is certainly not new that Kojima is a great music lover, so much so that his works manifest this love for this world in a self-evident way. In this sense, the Death Stranding soundtrack involved the likes of Chvrches, Bring Me The Horizonin addition of course to the great contribution given by Low Roara musical project that saw the late lamented as the frontman Ryan Karazija.

Kojima Productions recently announced that they have founded one television and film studio based in Los Angeles and, according to Kojima, the first projects related to this world should start soon.

However, it’s unclear when Kojima will find time to produce movies and music as well, as the author appears to be busier than ever, with several projects currently under development at Kojima Productions.

In recent weeks, Kojima has confirmed that Elle Fanning And Shiori Kutsuna they will star in a game not yet announced. Plus the actor Norman Reedus apparently confirmed that a sequel to Death Stranding is currently under development.