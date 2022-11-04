One of the projects that attracted the most attention last year was abandonedcreation that pretended to have some kind of link with the horror franchise of Konami, Silent Hill. However, after many posts, it all ended up being a disappointment for fans. And they were even saying that Hideo Kojima I would be involved in such a horror game.

In the last chapter of the podcast ‘Hideo Kojima presents Brain Structure’, in which he chats with the presenter Geoff Keighley about rumours, false news and other problems that have affected. This has led to the issue of abandonedand above all that I know a kind of advice to who would be the director of the proposal Hassan Kharaman.

This is what was mentioned:

I have never spoken to Hassan. I don’t think there’s much he can do or say right now, but if he releases the game, then people might understand it. So maybe you should hurry up and launch it. Also, I am not involved in this in any way. I don’t know who started this rumour, but I think it’s based on users, wishes and hopes, so Hassan, I’m sure things weren’t easy. But now that there has been a stir and things have gone viral, you should take advantage of it. If you create something good and share it with the whole world, then we find out the truth. I think that’s what you should do. It’s not Silent Hill and I’m not involved.

For now, Kojima is working on two projects known to the public, the first the sequel to Death Stranding than his own Norman Reedus c.Confirmed a few months ago. The second is an exclusive game of Xboxof which so far there has been no progress, unless it has some connection with the actors who have been presenting on posters.

Via: Kojima Podcast