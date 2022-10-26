Hideo Kojima is preparing several projects in the pipeline and among these one involves the actress Elle Fanning. However, the creative still keeps his secrecy about these games.

Now, during a recent interview, Kojima spoke briefly about one of these upcoming projects. “It is almost a new medium“said the creative about it.”If this is successful, it will change things, not only in the gaming industry, but also in the film industry“.

The designer added that the challenge to create this title of which we do not yet know neither the name nor the details is to build the infrastructure: “You can have successful experiments, but there is a long distance between an experiment and a place where it is something that becomes part of everyday use“.

Kojima should have two titles currently in development: one with the name of “Overdose” while the other would be Death Stranding 2. Let’s not forget, however, that the creative is collaborating with Microsoft on another title not yet announced.

Source: VGC