Hideo Kojima continues to tickle the imagination of fans with a new teaser referring to his new work. As we know, in fact, the director has gradually shown different images to reveal two of the actresses protagonists of this mysterious title.

Elle Fanning And Shioli Kutsuna are so far the faces shown by Kojima Production and it is very likely that the words “How Come?” show someone else. Rumors would like the presentation of also Margaret Qualleyactress present in Death Stranding as Mama and in the leaked Overdose which on balance, could also be what we are talking about.

WHO AM I? → Elle

WHERE AM I? → Shioli

HOW HOW? → ???? pic.twitter.com/0P0zLP72BX – HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) November 2, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



After “Who” and “Where” we are asked the question “How come?”, In a way that also begins to recall the presentation posters of the director’s film Nope Jordan Peelejust happened to be met by Kojima just a few days ago. Meanwhile, Metal Gear’s dad has released quite high-sounding statements, interviewed by The Guardian:

“If this is successful, it will change things, not only in the gaming industry, but also in the film industry“.

In short, you always fly low but, after all, it is part of the character. We can’t wait to find out who is behind the new poster.

Source: The Gamer