Hideo Kojima He keeps hinting at his next game. Although at the moment there is no official reveal, during the last few months we have seen a series of teasers that would indicate that the reveal would happen at any moment. Now, the japanese director has shared a couple of logos which could very well be related to one of the projects you are working on.

Through Twitter, Kojima shared an image with three logos, this accompanied by the message “Start a new journey.” Currently, it is unknown what they mean, but fans have pointed out that this could well be related to Death Strandingsince the second logo is similar to that of the Bridges company.

In the same way, it has been mentioned that this project would have something to do with the ocean, since the first and third logos are related to the sea and the creatures that we can find here. Nevertheless, Hideo Kojima has not answered any of the questions that his fans haveand it looks like he won’t until he’s fully ready to reveal his next game, something that could very well happen at The Game Awards in just a few days.

Remember that supposedly Hideo Kojima is working on multiple projects at the moment.. one of these is Overdosea recently leaked horror game, a sequel to Death Stranding, and a project in collaboration with Xbox. On related topics, Kojima clears up a rumor about Death Stranding 2. Similarly, the director wants to explore the creation of music and film.

Editor’s Note:

Hideo Kojima has to reveal his next game as soon as possible. With all the rumors and leaks we’ve seen in recent months, it seems as if the director is working on hundreds of games, but in reality there must only be two, maximum.

Via: Hideo Kojima