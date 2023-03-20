via Twitter Hideo Kojima revealed a curiosity about MGSV: Ground Zeroes. This title, in addition to giving context to The Phantom Pain, it was an experiment to release episodic games in the future. However, he believes that his idea did not work.

The well-known developer said that the idea came to him because of the time it takes to develop a new game. ‘A complete game takes between four and five years, and that time often changes. So it occurred to me to offer an episodic format, like a streaming drama, where each episode is produced and distributed. Ground Zeroes was an experiment of this‘.

However, when it came time for the release, Hideo Kojima sensed the confusion of the players. He said that when Ground Zeroes came out many people expected it to be a complete game. Since many fans didn’t understand what they wanted to achieve, the developer concluded that it was ‘too early’ to test this format.

He further added that releasing games like this could be beneficial. Since by removing each part they would also receive feedback from the players. Thus, in theory each installment would be better than the last and the wait wouldn’t feel as long as waiting for a full game. Do you think your idea would have worked?

Hideo Kojima is currently working on Death Stranding 2 and in a secret project with Microsoft. The latter also looks like it will be an experiment for him as he will take advantage of cloud gaming technologies for a new experience.. Which of your projects excites you the most?

