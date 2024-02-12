













In a new episode of Hideotube, Hideo Kojima talked about what led him to create Physint. Inspiration came to him in 2020 when he contracted a very serious illness that led him to be in the hospital and undergo surgery. Because it was in the middle of a pandemic, he spent his time away from everyone and thought he wouldn't survive. He even made a will.

At that time he thought he would never develop video games again, but he managed to get ahead. This made him change his way of thinking, as he now takes his mortality more into account. That's why he decided that, although he would like to continue experimenting, he prefers to return to one of the genres that he likes the most and that has given him the most satisfaction.

Let us remember that Hideo Kojima created Metal Gear Solid, a successful action tactical espionage saga. Although that IP belongs to Konami, that doesn't stop Kojima from dipping his feet into this genre again. It also promises that it will be an unparalleled experience that will erase the difference between cinema and video games. Sounds promising, right?

What is Hideo Kojima currently working on?

In addition to the mysterious PhysintHideo Kojima is currently working on two different projects. One of them is Death Stranding 2: On the Beach which will be exclusive to PlayStation. For now it does not have an exact release date, but it is expected to arrive sometime in 2025.

Source: Kojima Productions

It also develops an exclusive game for the Xbox ecosystem under the name OD Although details are scarce on this one, we do know that it will take advantage of Microsoft's cloud technology and will apparently be a horror experience. There is no doubt that Kojima's scare inspired him too much.

