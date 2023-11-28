2023 has not only given us an excellent selection of video games, but series and movies have also enjoyed a splendid year. One of the most popular productions in the last month has been Blue Eye Samurai, an animation that combines 2D and 3D elements to create something spectacular. If this doesn’t convince you, well, Hideo Kojimacreator of Metal Gear, recommends this anime.

Through his official Twitter account, Hideo Kojima shared his opinion on the anime Blue Eye Samurai, pointing out that this is one of the best series of the entire year. This is what he commented:

“I just finished watching all 8 episodes of BLUE EYE SAMURAI! Well, everything is wonderful! Everything is beautiful! Without a doubt the best anime of the year! It is a visual work that transcends the common sense of animation! The new generation of CG-based animation reached a turning point with ‘Spider-Man: Spider-Verse (2018)’ and came of age with ‘Arcane (2021)’, but this TV series has reached the next level! ‘Is the avenging demon a demon or a samurai? Is he really a monster?’ The theme and message are simple. The story is set in 17th century Edo (Tokyo), but is also applicable to today’s world. The characters are well designed too! At first, he wasn’t sure about Ringo, Taigen and Akemi, he was thinking ‘let alone the main character, Mizu!’. But as their origins are told, I felt more and more sympathy for them and found them attractive. Highly recommended! If you don’t see it, you’re missing it.”

Kojima is not the only one who shares this opinion. Since its launch earlier this month, Blue Eye Samurai has received recognition from everyone who has seen the anime. Although publicity seems non-existent, this series has earned worldwide recognition through similar comments and praise from all who have dedicated their time to this production.

If you haven’t had a chance to see yet Blue Eye Samurai, We share its official description with you:

“In 17th century Japan, when the borders were closed to the outside world, citizens never saw a non-Japanese face, except in rare cases of illegal trade. Our hero, Mizu knows that there were only four white men in Japan at the time of his birth and sets out to kill them, one of whom could be his father, who turned her into a ‘creature of shame’.

At the time, Blue Eye Samurai debuted with a perfect rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes from specialized critics, while the general public gave it a 96%, positioning this anime as one of the highest rated productions of the entire year on this site. To the surprise of many, these ratings hold true today.

As Kojima mentions, Blue Eye Samurai It has an animation that combines 2D and 3D elements, something that has become popular in the West since the premiere of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018. Since then, productions such as Klaus, Arcane, Across the Spider-Verse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and of course, Blue Eye Samurai They have been responsible for advancing this visual style to new frontiers.

While this visual style is primarily used by Western studios, It would be interesting to see how Japanese companies would make use of these techniques to offer the public something never seen before.and considering the success of these productions, this could well be a reality in the future.

Editor’s Note:

I still haven’t finished seeing Blue Eye Samurai, but what I have seen I quite liked. The series not only looks incredible, but also has a repertoire of top-notch actors who do a great job in every scene. Without a doubt, one of the best of the year.

Via: Hideo Kojima