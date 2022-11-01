Currently Hideo Kojima has been releasing various tracks related to its new video game production, which for now has not shown us any kind of gameplay or similar. However, that does not mean that we gradually get to know the actors who enter the project, and now, a new face of Hollywood has been confirmed.

In a new teaser image, they begin to show us certain phrases with somewhat existential questions, all accompanied by a red filter that in the end allows us to see the face of none other than Shiori Kutsuna. For those who do not know her, she has participated in roles such as yukio in dead pool twoa film that saw its premiere a few years ago.

It’s worth mentioning, that since this project doesn’t have a name yet, it’s hard to tell if it’s the game that Kojima is working for Xbox, which would be dedicated to using the benefits of the cloud. For its part, it could also be the sequel to Death Strandingwhich has already been confirmed will arrive in the future, this through norman Reedus.

To this is added that there will be a major announcement during the celebration of The Game Awards, so players shouldn’t wait that long for game-related news. So we can know if it will be a sequel to the game released in 2019, or if it is something completely different and that it will come exclusively to Microsoft platforms.

Via: VGC

editor’s note: For now everything is unknown, but with the cast that is being added, it is possible that it will break paradigms again, something that the creator of the Metal Gear Solid saga always does.