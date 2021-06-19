Whatever happens, the marketing managers of Abandoned they are brilliant. Whether that turns out to be a very convoluted way of announcing the new game of Hideo Kojima, whether it is a communication plan for a completely independent product, the Blue Box studio has managed to attract attention from all over the world. Here, let’s say that in this second case the attention could turn into a nice boomerang. The latest chapter of this summer thriller comes from Twitter. Some people, including Lorenzo Longo Longoni, have noticed that Hideo Kojima has returned to follow Konami on Twitter, after the rupture of relations linked to the removal of the game designer after Metal Gear Solid 5. It is a gesture that could have two thousand different meanings, but obviously in this case everyone immediately thought that it is all linked to Abandoned.

For those who do not know anything about this matter, let’s make a brief summary: in theory Abandoned is a new game for PS5 announced by the Blue Box studio. In practice, however, many have read between the lines that Abandoned is actually the code name of the new Silent Hill and Kojima is behind the project. Let’s try to summarize these things in: Abandoned and Hideo Kojima’s crazy theory on Silent Hill.

To show that we are not completely crazy, even the famous PT was actually a masked demo of Silent Hill. And at the head of the project was Kojima himself. So a rapprochement between him and Konami, just as these coincidences are being talked about fiercely, seems like further proof.

It must be said that Kojima loves joke with its audience and its games, just see the E3 2021 trailer of Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PS5 and then this too could be a further provocation.

What do you think?