Hideo Kojima your Twitter account to remember the date PTthe demo that introduced us to the announcement of silent hillsgame that would have to Norman Reedus as protagonist already William Del Toro helping with the project.

PT it was a first-person horror game where players had to walk through a haunted house. Throughout the experience you could find a series of riddles and some scares that made you jump out of your seat. The point is that if you met a ghost named Lisa, then you died.

PT was quite a success for the PS4. Image: Konami.

Live through PT I presented you with an animation where it appeared Norman Reedos and then formally announced silent hills. This excited locals and strangers because no one imagined that Hideo Kojima I could make a game like this.

Now, that the director of metal gear solid remembered the anniversary of this demo could mean a number of things:

has the thorn saved

Maybe personal Facebook reminded him

Someone on your team told you

Some online user is on him asking for silent hills

The options are several, but the joke is that he remembered it and we don’t know exactly what will happen.

What happened to PT, Silent Hills and Hideo Kojima?

Metal Gear Solid V could be called the bone of contention that caused the separation between Konami Y Hideo Kojima. The constant delays, the cost of development, were many factors that destroyed a relationship that was already decades old.

The departure of the creator of MGS of Konami caused the project of silent hills was canceled and, eventually, the PT demo also disappeared from the PlayStation Store.

Every year there is always a story dedicated to the potential return of silent hills and well, nothing ever happens. That’s something that makes fans feel a bit disappointed, because it’s a winning idea.

