Since the release of Death Stranding In 2019, many of us are eagerly awaiting more information about Hideo Kojima’s next game. Although in recent months we have had a couple of interesting data, something is still not totally clear. Now, In a recent interview, the Japanese developer revealed that his next project will be “like a new medium.”

In a chat with The Guardian, Kojima again spoke in a rather vague way about his next project. Here he mentioned that he is currently making an unprecedented effort, and you’ve been waiting for the right technology to pull this off. This was what he commented:

“It’s almost like a new medium. If this is successful, it will change things, not only in the games industry, but also in the film industry.”

Although he did not give any specific details, Kojima mentioned that what he is working on could not only revolutionize video games, but the entertainment industry in general. He even went so far as to mention that his idea might be more successful if he were the second or third to do it, but he wants to be the first.

Unfortunately, there is no more information at the moment. Although it has been mentioned that a sequel to Death Stranding could be on the way, the chances of seeing something new are also quite high.

Kojima has always been a visionary, and nobody can deny that his latest games have been quite interesting. However, he currently has such confidence in his next project that he is creating a great illusion, something that may well not come true.

