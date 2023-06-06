During the opening conference of WWDC 2023 in San Francisco, Apple presented various hardware innovations but also an important software revolution for gamers who have a Mac. With the new version of macOS that will arrive in the autumn, in fact, Apple will introduce for the first time on his computers a Game Mode, i.e. a mode optimized to play at maximum fluidity and resolution on M1 and M2 chips. To reinforce the message, Cupertino invited one of the most talked about and appreciated game designers in the world to the stage, Hideo Kojima, who announced the arrival of his Death Stranding Director’s Cut and all of his upcoming games on macOS. Death Stranding, Kojima’s masterpiece already available on PlayStation and PC, will be released for Mac by 505 Games during this year, and will contain all the extra content and graphic improvements of the PS5 version. Kojima has said he’s been a Mac fan since the ’90s, and excited for the launch of his favorite game, available for pre-order soon, on the App Store. It is reasonable to imagine that, given the discussion on “future games”, the Mac will also welcome Death Stranding 2, currently being worked on for PS5 but still without a release date. Certainly, the future for gaming on Mac looks bright after decades of semi-silence and a thousand steps behind Windows.

NEWS: It appears 505 Games are partnering with Kojima Productions to bring DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT to Apple Mac later this year.#WWDC23 #DeathSstrandingDC pic.twitter.com/MbqdcLQJ7A — Metal Gear Solid MGN (@MGSMGN) June 5, 2023