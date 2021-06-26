Hideo Kojima may have signed a contract with Microsoft for the release of his new game episodic horror, developed to work through technology cloud, according to reports from the SoulsHunt insider.

The source in question previously unveiled Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin in advance before it was actually announced by Square Enix with remarkable accuracy, which makes it a insider potentially reliable, but obviously there is always to consider that these are unconfirmed rumors.

According to what is reported in the tweet below, “Abandoned has nothing to do with Kojima”, which now seems to be quite clear. But then he adds the question: “Kojima will sign a contract with Microsoft for the release of his episodic horror project (the Stadia game). Microsoft will not buy the studio. Sony refused the project because not convinced of the episodic format “.

So the matter is based on a series of rumors that have been settled for some time and would recompose them in this new form: it has long been rumored that Hideo Kojima is working on a horror game and it has previously emerged that Google Stadia would have rejected one of his projects. , right before canceling the various other internal titles and closing the development teams, although this has been denied by Google.

The horror game in question would therefore be focused on cloud technology, having been designed for Stadia, which would make it particularly suitable for Microsoft’s Cloud Gaming and Xbox Game Pass. On the other hand, the rumor that wants Kim Swift to be hired directly linked to support for cloud games and Hideo Kojima’s project in particular would also be connected to this.

In any case, this is information to be taken with a grain of salt, however, the same SoulsHunt says he is not very convinced of the last sentence, or the fact that Sony has refused to publish the project because it is not convinced of the episodic form.