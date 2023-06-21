During an interview granted to Famitsu magazine, Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft’s video game division, was able to talk about the reports of Xboxes with Japanese developers and the state of development of titles Hideo Kojima for the platform, stating that in the future he wants to organize a dedicated event to present them.

Spencer: “The development of Master Kojima’s games is progressing well. We would like to organize an event to announce them.” Note that Spencer talked about games and not gaming, so there could be something else at stake besides Overdose (a rumored and never confirmed title).

Spencer also confirmed his and the company’s commitment to involve Japanese development studios: “Sarah (Sarah Bond Ed.) and I have toured Japan for a long time with the aim of establishing a relationship of trust with local developers. When development teams have to announce a game, there are many options on where to do it. The fact that they have chosen our stage to present their most important games shows that they believe in us and trust us.”

In short, part of the work has already been done, but we must continue to commit ourselves: “Of course, we know that we must continue to commit ourselves and in particular we wish to deepen our collaboration with Square Enix.”

In fact, Square Enix is ​​the Japanese publisher with whom Xbox seems to have the most difficult relationships, considering the amount of really important titles granted exclusively to Sony and PS5 consoles, such as Final Fantasy VII Remake and the imminent Final Fantasy XVI.