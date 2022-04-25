Hideo Kojima and his team Kojima Productions released their debut title, Death Stranding, in 2019, followed by a reissue Director’s Cut last year, but as time goes on, fans are wondering what’s to come next.
Kojima recently tweeted a picture of his studio and it didn’t take long for fans to start zooming in on the photo and noticing some details inside.
One of these shows a development kit for PS5which suggests that the studio may be working on something for the Sony.
– 小島 秀 夫 (@Kojima_Hideo) April 24, 2022
A ps5 game dev kit @Kojima_Hideo Hmmmmm pic.twitter.com/3jkPRJz1y8
– Lifetime (@kyrielifetime) April 24, 2022
In August of last year, the actor who starred in Death Stranding, Norman Reedus, claimed that a sequel was “under negotiation“and even a tweeted image not long after hinted at a sequel in the works.
Interestingly, in October it was claimed that Kojima Productions was working on a new Sony-funded Silent Hill game. Recent reports, meanwhile, insist that the studio is on the verge of signing a deal with Microsoft that will see Kojima Productions make a cloud-native Xbox-exclusive title.
Source: Gamingbolt.
