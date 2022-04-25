Hideo Kojima and his team Kojima Productions released their debut title, Death Stranding, in 2019, followed by a reissue Director’s Cut last year, but as time goes on, fans are wondering what’s to come next.

Kojima recently tweeted a picture of his studio and it didn’t take long for fans to start zooming in on the photo and noticing some details inside.

One of these shows a development kit for PS5which suggests that the studio may be working on something for the Sony.



In August of last year, the actor who starred in Death Stranding, Norman Reedus, claimed that a sequel was “under negotiation“and even a tweeted image not long after hinted at a sequel in the works.

Interestingly, in October it was claimed that Kojima Productions was working on a new Sony-funded Silent Hill game. Recent reports, meanwhile, insist that the studio is on the verge of signing a deal with Microsoft that will see Kojima Productions make a cloud-native Xbox-exclusive title.

Source: Gamingbolt.