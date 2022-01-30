Around Hideo Kojima an aura of adoration and an aura of mystery rotate at the same time and consistently. The Japanese game designer is again at the center of speculation by fans and newspapers, and this time there could be a project developed exclusively for the recently announced PlayStation VR 2.

From a Twitter sighting of a PSVR 2 prototype (in the tweet below) and enigmatic teases launched by Kojima himself about two games in development at Kojima Productions, it looks like the creator’s next project Metal Gear And Death Stranding It will be a “smaller project in collaboration with virtual reality expert and storyteller Céline Tricart”.

Kojima Productions got PSVR2 prototypes back in November 2021. According to unconfirmed information that I? Ve got, studio’s upcoming smaller project could be a VR game / experience in collaboration with award-winning Virtual Reality expert and storyteller Céline Tricart. pic.twitter.com/fAyF3OyCxk – Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) January 28, 2022

Kojima had also said that in addition to the VR project he was working on another Triple A aimed at a wider audience, which supports the theory that one of the two games will be released exclusively for PSVR 2.

Of course these are far from confirmed speculations so it is good to take this report with a grain of salt, but showing a cautious optimism does not hurt.

