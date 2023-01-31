For the series “Hideo Kojima does things, sees people”, in this case we report an interesting detail on the musical tastes of the game designer, who evidently does not disdain Maneskinsas their new album “Rush” appears among the listens of the head of Kojima Productions.

In one of dozens of tweets that Hideo Kojima publishes every day, we can in fact see his reader with Maneskin’s “Loneliest” playing, to show that he is listening to the single of the Italian group, complete with a “good morning” message.

Apparently, therefore, the Japanese developer appreciates the Roman band, which is in fact enjoying considerable success abroad as well, recently. Moreover, it is not the only element of Italian popular culture that is consumed by the eclectic game designer, who in the past has already shown that he also greatly appreciates Italian cinema.

And therefore, among the various commitments that seem to press Kojima, between the development of Death Stranding 2 and the still mysterious Xbox exclusive that could be titled Overdose, he also finds time to devote himself to Italian pop hits, which will certainly please the group .