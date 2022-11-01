Hideo Kojima is continually teasing fans by throwing crumbs about his next project. The Japanese creative has been publishing clues about his future new game in recent months, revealing that Elle Fanning will be one of the actresses who will participate in the work.

With a mysterious message covering her identity, she began this series of clues, with another woman whose face is still unknown. Not happy with this, the director of Kojima Productions presented something else.

On Twitter Kojima posted an image accompanied by a short sentence: “From WHERE to HOW” (from where to how). Now it’s up to the how, which may want to anticipate that the method to reveal the game will be really special. Below you can take a look at the tweet.



All eyes, however, are on the upcoming The Game Awards, which will take place in December, as that’s where Kojima is expected to announce his next project to the world. For now, fans will have to be content with small clues.