It most likely belongs to Leah Seydoux the face shown by Hideo Kojima in his last teaserswhich many are convinced is related to the imminent reveal of Death Stranding 2. By superimposing a photo of the actress on that of the Japanese game designer’s post, in fact, the correspondences appear clearly.

After Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna, it therefore seems that the new episode of the series with Norman Reedus will see the return of the character of Fragileplayed precisely by Seydoux in the original chapter, to the delight of her many fans.

The presence of the French actress, moreover, provides one last confirmation, if it were still needed, that the project that Kojima will probably present tonight at the The Game Awards it is precisely Death Stranding 2 and not something different.

Too many clues now point in that direction and we doubt there will be any twists. All that remains is to wait a few hours and we will find out how things really are. We remind you that you can follow TGA 2022 live with us.