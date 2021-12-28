Now what is he up to Hideo kojima? That’s the question many of us have asked ourselves since the launch of Death stranding a few years ago. Previously, the legendary Japanese developer has given a few hints about his next projects, but to date we have not had any relevant data. However, now we know more or less what he is working on.

Famitsu conducted a question and answer session with more than 100 Japanese developers, including Kojima. It was here that the father of Metal gear gave a few hints about his upcoming titles, specifically, saying he’s working on two games: one “big” and one “new and challenging”. Beyond this, Kojima He preferred not to give more details about it, possibly so as not to unleash speculation among the community.

There are rumors that Kojima could be working on a sequel for Death stranding, especially after a series of comments made by Norman Reedus, who plays Sam porter bridges, protagonist of this game. It was also speculated that Kojima and Konami they had already made up and would be working on a new Silent Hill, but this is another thing that has not been verified one hundred percent either.

Editor’s note: Whatever Kojima’s next project is, I’m sure it will blow everyone’s minds. After all, the Japanese creative has always stood out for breaking the mold and establishing his own game mechanics, something that we will surely see reflected in his next developments.

Via: Famitsu