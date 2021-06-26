The rumors about Abandoned and the next project in the works of Hideo Kojima they don’t seem to want to stop anymore. After yesterday’s news he saw the official postponement of the highly anticipated trailer for the horror game branded BLUE BOX Game Studios to next August, in the last few hours details have emerged on the next game of the Japanese designer.

As can be seen from the SoulsHunt tweet, an insider who has proved to be very reliable in recent months (due to the story linked to the reveal of Final Fantasy Origin), reiterated, like many of his illustrious colleagues, that Abandoned is definitely not from Kojima.

According to his words, the next effort of the father of Metal Gear is Death Stranding would have nothing to do with BLUE BOX Game Studios’ horror game, since the new project by Kojima Productions would indeed be a horror game, but in episodes (the same refused in recent months by Stadia).

Another very important information is that, according to SoulsHunt, the game in question will be published by Microsoft, given that Sony would have rejected the project in the past due to its episodic structure.

Abandoned n’est pas de Kojima Kojima va signer un contrat avec Microsoft afin de publier son projet d’horreur épisodique (le jeu Stadia). Microsoft ne va pas acheter le studio Sony aurait refused le projet car le format épisodique ne leur plaisait pas pic.twitter.com/DRqsF77t53 – SoulsHunt (@SoulsHunts) June 26, 2021

Abandoned is not from Kojima The designer will sign a contract with Microsoft to release his episodic horror project. Microsoft will not buy the studio. Sony would have turned down the game because they didn’t like the episodic format.

While waiting to learn more about the story, we remind you that the latest work by Hideo Kojima, Death Stranding, is already available on PlayStation 4, PC and also playable on PS5 thanks to the backwards compatibility of the console. At the following link you can find ours review.

In the coming months, the Director’s Cut of the game is expected to make its debut on Sony’s next-generation console, which will include the addition of several novelties, including the ability to stealth kill enemies. At the moment, the official release date is not known, but it should be PlayStation 5 exclusive, according to the recent ESRB assessment.