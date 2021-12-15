Hideo Kojima he is one of the most prolific creatives on social networks and, in particular, he regularly uses Twitter to express his opinions and in general everything that goes into his head. Today, he said: “I’m scared. I feel like I’ve been canceled. ”Geoff Keighley then replied.

Precisely, as you can see below, Hideo Kojima wrote: “I’m scared. I feel like I’ve been erased from the world. A man who has been erased from the world. Haha.” The whole thing refers to the fact that his Instagram profile has been blocked and the director cannot share his posts, as he usually does.

Geoff Keighley replies with the following words: “We hope they don’t keep you silent for long!”. A small greeting from a friend, of course. Recall that the two are on excellent terms: Keighley also appeared in Death Stranding.

Kojima is working on many projects, as Kojima Productions has recently expanded.