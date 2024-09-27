His idea is to maintain maximum creative freedom, something he has always wanted to have in every area he has worked in, and he reported that all these recent developments are also due to what he has done previously, especially with Death Stranding, which it was sort of the catalyst for everything that came after.

In a recent interview with Variety, Kojima explained that he had made this choice and was finally able to carry out projects that he had wanted to do for many years, but which until now he couldn’t for one reason or another.

Hideo Kojima took the big step towards Hollywood having signed a contract with the WME agency which could lead to the creation of content such as films and TV series although at the moment there is no information on specific projects in progress in these areas.

A Ready Script for the Death Stranding Movie, and More

For this new phase, Kojima reportedly wanted to work with many talented people from around the world and “create something new”, something that has the “digital” as a key word, even if the question is not explored much further.

An image from Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

So it could be a movie, a game or even something else.

As for Death Stranding in particular, Kojima reportedly always saw it as a game, and that’s how he designed it and continues to see it. However, there are still some related projects that do not fall within the scope of video games.

“There are various adaptations currently in progress, but there is mainly a different story that I wrote that is intended for a film, but I don’t have the time to direct it, so I won’t do it,” said the game designer. For now we know that there is an ongoing collaboration with A24 on this film project, but there is no other information.

However, he could move on to directing films directly in his “third phase” of his career, as he defines it, which will probably arrive after the conclusion of work on Physint, the new big project announced with Sony.

Regarding the choice of the WME agency, not particularly big or famous, Kojima explained that it corresponds to his needs: “Well, there are a lot of great agencies out there. I’ve met a lot of people over the years, but for me it’s important working with people who understand games and who understand me. I also need people who can control the traffic of everything I do.”

“Up until now I have personally managed the exchanges with all the actors who wanted to work with us, but it has become difficult to manage them on my own. And with all the offers I receive, the most important thing is knowing who to trust. WME has created a entire team for me, and they are the ones who understand me the most.”