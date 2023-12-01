The first preview of Furiousa film that will serve as a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road and that is now on everyone’s lips due to those action scenes that clearly remind us of what was seen in 2015 but with much more advanced effects than conventional. As is already known, the creator of Metal Gear Solid, Hideo Kojimais a fan of this type of project, and through social networks he has made it known what he thought of this trailer a few minutes after seeing it.

From what has been made known in Twitterit seems like you’ve been waiting for this project for years just like many of the fans of George Millerdirector of the same one who clearly returns to direct great actors as he can be on this occasion Anya-Taylor Joy, who is currently standing out in Hollywood. Even through publication, Kojima Thank you that this is a reality.

It’s finally here!!!!! Give me an energy! My GOD, thank you🙏👍🫶 pic.twitter.com/URsWnIkFrd — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 1, 2023

This is the synopsis of the film:

The synopsis indicates that the film will address the origin and odyssey of the character we saw in “Mad Max: Fury Road.” As the world collapses, young Furiosa is kidnapped from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a Biker Horde led by Warlord Dementus.

It is worth mentioning that shortly after seeing the trailer for FuriousKojima has shared that he will see again Fury Road In the following days, in addition to that he also started listening to the excellent soundtrack that people can’t stop playing on Spotify. It shows that people have been waiting for eight years for more of this desolate world where only the strongest survive.

Remember that Furious releases the May 24, 2024 in theaters.

Editor’s note: It is not new that Hideo Kojima is a fan of all this type of things, given that he is a fan of American science fiction and that is precisely reflected in his video games. We will have to give this film a review when it is released next year.