Through their social networks Hideo Kojima He gave something to talk about again with some mysterious images. These are accompanied by words that say ‘start a new journey’ and appear to be three kinds of logos. Here we leave them.

Each of these logos is quite different. One seems related to something religious, the second looks more technological and the third has more mystical overtones with its creature. However, Hideo Kojima has not revealed exactly what it is. Which opens the door to the interpretation of the players.

A closer look seems to indicate that they are related to Death Stranding. After all, one of them looks like the umbrella used by the character from Fragile. While the creature’s logo looks similar to some of the BTs we faced in that game. We also can’t miss that a logo says ‘Automated Public Assistance Company’ which could be a Bridges competition with robots. Let’s remember that we also saw robots helping to send packages in the first delivery.

It should be noted that this post by Hideo Kojima received responses from both Geoff Keighley’s account and The Game Awards. This makes us think that this mysterious project will be revealed in its entirety during the celebration of that event. What do you think it is about?

Could Hideo Kojima be working on Death Stranding 2?

So far Hideo Kojima has remained pretty tight-lipped about his next job. However, there are already several clues that the developer is working on Death Stranding 2. In addition to the fact that its protagonist already confirmed it, perhaps by mistake, a few months ago.

Norman Reedus said in an interview that they were already working on the sequel to Death Stranding. But this was at a time when no plans had even been officially discussed. Since then the clues have been piling up to indicate that Reedus was telling the truth. Including a post from a Kojima Productions production company. Now with these curious logos, the arrival of a sequel to Death Stranding it feels even more likely. Would you like that to be the case or do you prefer a new IP?

