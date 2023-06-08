Since the franchise of Metal Gear Solid became famous worldwide, it is logical that the director behind the work was going to rise in popularity, that leads us to Hideo Kojima He is one of the most respected creatives within the medium. And now that his name is practically considered a legend, it is obvious that they were going to dedicate his own biography to him.

kojima has reached an agreement with PlayStation Studios to create his own documentary, which bears the name of connecting worlds, which as stipulated, has the goal of documenting the entire journey through the author’s industry. This includes from your arrival to konamiuntil now, when it already has its own development studio.

This is mentioned in the project description.

With contributions from visionary artists like Guillermo del Toro, Nicholas Winding Refn, Grimes, George Miller, Norman Reedus, Woodkid, Chvrches and many more, this thoughtful film explores the power and potential of video games as an art form through the work of of an influential talent revered by millions around the world.

It is worth mentioning that the premiere platform for this documentary has not yet been confirmed, so it will surely go to the highest bidder. And it is that sony He has his series and movie projects scattered on different sites, so we will have to wait for confirmation, this also goes for the release date.

Via: Kojima Productions

Editor’s note: It looks promising, it will definitely be worth checking out as a piece of gaming history. If it doesn’t make it to streaming, chances are they’ll drop it on their own youtube channel.