Interviewed by The Guardian, Hideo Kojimaone of the most famous and important video game authors of this part of the universe, made bombastic statements about one of the games in development in his studio, Kojima Productions, defining it as a real one new medium.

Note that he did not specify which game he is talking about, that is, the one based on cloud in development for Xbox or Death Stranding 2 in development for PlayStation. Be that as it may, let’s read what he said: “It’s almost like it’s a new medium. If it succeeds, it will change everything, not only in the video game industry, but also in the film industry.”

A portrait of Hideo Kojima wearing a Lycoris Recoil shirt

Who knows if this time we will be ready for such magnificence. However, Kojima added a detail that suggests which project he is talking about, that is, he revealed that one of the biggest challenges that the development team is facing is to build the infrastructure: “you can be successful with experiments, but there it passes between an experiment and something that becomes part of everyday life. ”

That Kojima’s game also has to do with i multiverses which is talked about so much? However, this specification on the infrastructure suggests that it could be Overdose, the game in development for Xbox, which as mentioned will be based on the cloud.

The game has been talked about for a while now and Kojima himself made an announcement about it, while remaining very vague, during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in June, talking about the game he “always wanted to do”, but which does not. he had ever attempted due to technical limitations.