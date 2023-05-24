The documentary Hideo Kojima – Connecting Worlds will debut at Tribeca Film Festivalto be held from 7 to 18 June. The film follows the acclaimed developer as he builds and launches his independent studio, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, allowing us to have a deeper look into Kojima-san’s creative process. Within the documentary will also be present Guillermo del Toro, Norman Reedus, Grimes, Nicholas Winding Refn, George Miller, Woodkid And CHVRCES.

The debut date for the documentary is set to June 17 at The Indeed Theater from New York. After the screening Kojima-san will be held an extended Q&A session in which he will answer questions from the public and the press.

At the moment we do not know when the documentary will be released, we just have to wait to find out more.

Source: Tribeca Film Festival Street Anime News Network