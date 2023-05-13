A documentary celebrating the work of Hideo Kojima will have its “world premiere” at the Tribeca Film Festival next month.

The documentary, titled “Hideo Kojima – Connecting Worlds“, will see the participation of some friends of Kojima, including Guillermo del Toro, Norman Reedus and the Chvrches, and will offer a “rare insight into the creative process of Hideo Kojima”.

“A journey into the creative mind by the world’s most iconic video game designer,” the documentary description begins. of Hideo Kojima’s creative process as he launches his independent studio.”

The documentary, of the lasting 90 minutes, will debut on June 17 at the festival: This “special screening” will be followed by an extended Q&A session with Hideo Kojima himself.

Kojima is currently working on Death Stranding 2, scheduled for PS5 and PC.