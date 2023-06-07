PlayStation Studios and Kojima Productions present Hideo Kojima – Connecting Worldsa documentary entirely dedicated to the famous game designer, with a official trailer published in these hours and visible below.

The video promises to take us on “a journey into the creative mind of the most iconic video game creation in the world” and seems to focus mainly on Hideo Kojima’s post-Konami phase, from the founding of Kojima Productions as an independent team to the development of Death Stranding.

Considering the amount of stars that have passed through the development team’s studios, we can expect a significant amount of special guests.

Among them will be Guillermo del Toro, Nicholas Winding Refn, Grimes, George Miller, Norman Reedus, Woodkid, Chvrches and many others, whose testimonies have been collected within this particular initiative.

The documentary seems to be particularly focused on Death Stranding, also considering that it is the only large-caliber project completed in the period under consideration, while it is unlikely that there are games still in development such as Death Stranding 2 and the mysterious game developed with Xbox Games Studios, which could be the rumored Overdose.