Currently, much is unknown about O.D.the next project of Kojima Productions. After its reveal at The Game Awards 2023, the public has begun to point out that this is the experience that has moved furthest from the concepts we associate with Hideo Kojima. However, the Japanese director does not agree with this statement, since his strangest game is about Boktai: The Sun is in Your Handor at least that's what he claims.

Through his official Twitter account, Kojima decided to clarify a little the public's perception of O.D.. In his message, he noted that this project does not represent the most significant departure from the rest of his work, that is, stealth games with horror elements and extensive narratives. In this sense, the Japanese director that this honor belongs to Boktai: The Sun is in Your Handa Game Boy Advance game that hit the market in 2003. This is what he said:

“I seem to have been recognized for creating games that go against the grain of the times, like 'hide and seek' games where you sneak into a building without being detected by the enemy, or 'delivery games' where you enjoy moving around.” in an open world. For me, the most experimental game was 'defeat vampires outside your house' using real sunlight around you. He faced fierce opposition from staff and even within the company. In that sense, OD is just as different.”

It seems I have been recognized by creating games that go against the current of the times, such as “hide-and-seek” games where you sneak into a building without being detected by the enemy, or “delivery games” where you enjoy moving around in an open world, For me, the most… — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 4, 2024

In Boktaiyou play a vampire hunter named Django, who fights the undead with the help of a solar gun powered by real sunlight. The original cartridge included a solar sensor that charged the in-game weapons needed to defeat the vampires in the adventure.. On this title, Kojima worked as a designer and producer.

When we consider that this title reached the market before Metal Gear Solid 3it is easy to see that Boktai: The Sun is in Your Hand It did represent a substantial break from the concepts we had seen in the Metal Gear series and even experiences like Policenauts and Snatcher. Even now, in its Kojima Productions era, O.D. It looks like it could very well be in the same direction as Death Stranding.

The only reason these types of comments stand out is because we don't have a clear idea of ​​what kind of project it is. O.D.. In his reveal, it was mentioned that it was going to be an immersive experience. Along with this, Jordan Peele, famous comedian and horror director, is involved, as well as actresses Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer and Udo Kier. Outside of these details, we have no more clear information about it. However, rumors have indicated that it could well be an Xbox exclusive, since it would make use of the cloud technology that has characterized Microsoft's work in recent years.

We can only wait for Kojima to share more information about O.D.. On related topics, the reveal trailer for this project has a reference to Silent Hill. Likewise, it seems that a remake of the original Metal Gear Solid could be on the way.

Editor's Note:

O.D. It will probably be a game that will divide players, like almost every game Kojima has directed. The important thing will be to see what kind of experience the Japanese director will offer us. More than being a game or not, many of us are waiting to see something completely unique, and if this goal is achieved, then O.D. It will probably be a success.

Via: Hideo Kojima