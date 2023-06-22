Perhaps for some it has gone unnoticed, but a few months ago the production of the film of Death Strandingwhich is based on the video game released at the end of the 2019. From that precise moment the fans thought that kojima he would be the director since it is one of his dreams, and until recently he has clarified these issues.

Through a message on the platform Twitter, kojima He has commented on his role in the film, commenting that it will be in production issues as part of his video game developer. Thus directly ruling out that he will be the director of this, although that does not mean that he will leave the essence of those seen in the original material.

Here the message:

Just to be clear, I am deeply involved in producing, supervising, plotting, look, design and content of the film adaptation of DS, just not in charge of directing. — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 18, 2023

At the moment, no tentative release date for the film is known, so we will have to wait to see its first preview in the following months. On the other hand, the sequel to Death Stranding in a matter of video games it has given no indication of progress. That means, that the release date and new trailer could be seen in The Game Awards.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: With so many roles he has to fill in supervising, producing, and even story writing, it’s obvious he wasn’t going to be able to fill a directing role.