As Hideo Kojima explains in the same video, There came a time in 2020 where he thought about leaving video game development completely and dedicating himself to film. However, when he mentioned this to Guillermo del Toro, the director told him to continue with his work.

'What you do is practically a movie. Keep doing what you do'were the words of Guillermo del Toro. The developer took these words as inspiration and right now has three different projects on the way. Wow, this phrase gave him strength.

Hideo Kojima is currently working on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and a new experience for Xbox called O.D.. It was also announced that he is working on a new espionage title under the name of Physint. So we will have him active in the industry for a while.

What do we know about Hideo Kojima's new projects?

From his trio of projects it is Death Stranding 2 the one with more details. This is an exclusive title for PS5 that will arrive on the console sometime in 2025. Its story is still a mystery but it looks like it will follow Sam Porter Bridges in his quest to connect more parts of the world.

Source: Kojima Productions

As to O.D. It is only known that it will use Microsoft cloud technology to give us a horror experience. While Physint He assured that it will be a title that will erase the lines between cinema and video games due to the quality of its production. Which one excites you more?

