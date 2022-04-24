Hideo Kojima could be working on a game for PS5considering that a devkit of the Sony consoleas discovered by some lynx eyes and also reported by VGC in these hours.

The detail was not really easy to notice, but it was clear that someone would do it, considering how all the photos posted by Kojima are regularly scanned far and wide in search of clues as to what the game designer is doing.

In the tweet above, which shows a room in the Kojima Productions studios, a PS5 devkit is (barely) visible, which is enough for many to think that the team is working on a game on that console. That the studio has development kits for PS5 inside it is obvious, since it has already worked on the console also with regard to Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, so this shouldn’t surprise too much, however the fact that it is present. in the area where the current works are taking place suggests that there is a new game for Sony console.

The enlargement from VGC can be seen below, with the PS5 devkit highlighted.

The PS5 devkit featured in the photo by Hideo Kojima

The bizarre shape of Sony’s development kits is also recognizable from this angle. For the moment we have no news on what Hideo Kojima is doing, but some recent news reported the possibility that he was working on an Xbox game, perhaps designed for the cloud, or something like that, according to some rumors.

However, it is difficult for the author to completely detach himself from PlayStation, having always been linked to this platform, so the presence of a PS5 devkit in the studio is not too surprising, probably demonstrating at least one project in development on this console. Recently, there was also the rumor about the acquisition of Kojima Productions by Sony, which was apparently later denied by Kojima himself.