It is not a surprise to anyone that Hideo Kojima has made it known on different occasions that he has always wanted to work in the world of cinema, this has been reflected in works as important as the saga of Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding. And now, it seems that he has taken his first step into said world, since he has appeared in the form of a cameo in one of the series of Netflix.

The series in question is Copenhagen Cowboy, and in the video shared by Kojima himself, he can be seen having a conversation with one of the TV show’s main criminals. It is worth commenting, that it is directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, who had already collaborated with the director in Death Stranding.

Here the clip:

Not all spirits serve the same souls. pic.twitter.com/DD2pJufsbL — 小島秀夫 (@Kojima_Hideo) January 5, 2023

This is the synopsis of the mini series:

A brutal gang war may spell opportunity for Miu. After sustaining serious injuries, Nicklas turns to a secret weapon to exact his revenge. Remember that you can take a look at Netflix.

Editor’s note: Surely this will be the first step towards more Kojima cameos. At last his dreams of being in the world of television productions have come true.