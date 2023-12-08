During the 2023 Game Awards, the famous creator of Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid, Hideo Kojima, surprised the public by presenting his new project, called “OD”. The creation of the game is in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios, thus suggesting that OD will launch exclusively for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. The event also saw the participation of actor and director Jordan Peele, who shared the stage with Kojima to announce his involvement in the project. An initial trailer highlighted the performances of Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and Udo Kier, who will presumably play key roles in the game.

The game is characterized by its ending slogan: “For all gamers and screamers.” In a post-reveal interview at the Game Awards, Kojima described OD as an immersive game like no other, combining elements of gaming and cinema to create a “new medium”. Kojima also confirmed using Xbox’s cloud technology in some way in the project. He also revealed that Jordan Peele will not be the only collaborator in the narrative of this project. OD will be rated M17+ in the US and, given Peele’s participation and the tone of the trailer, it could have a strong horror component. A release date for OD has not been shared at this time.