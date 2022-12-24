Speaking on his Brain Structure podcast, Hideo Kojima reported something of his intentions for the 2023reporting that he has some in store surprises and that Kojima Productions will take us “where no one has gone before”, no less.

Obviously we must take into consideration the ironic tone with which Hideo Kojima usually makes these bombastic declarations, but it is very likely that his team actually has some big surprises coming for 2023, considering that it is active on several fronts.

Death Stranding 2 has finally been officially announced

In addition to the already known Death Stranding 2, in fact, there is at least one other interesting project coming from Kojima Productions, or the mysterious Xbox game that the game designer has returned to talk about recently.

“2023 will be much busier than 2022 so… I don’t want to think about it! There is Death Stranding 2 and another game as well, as well as a film in the works,” reported Kojima. “Besides, I’ve had various collaboration offers with various different authors. I can’t do everything but I would like to do as many things as possible before I die, so I’ll spend the next year thinking about these too.”

The Death Stranding film in the making is therefore also mentioned, as well as the mysterious new game, which could be the rumored Overdose, and various collaborations. “This year is the seventh anniversary of our studio, we have moved and expanded. Kojima Productions will boldly go where no one has gone before: we will enter our second phase, so I can’t wait for 2023, we have some surprises in Serbian”.