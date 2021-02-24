Hideo kojima is one of those personalities that you love or hate, especially when it comes to playing their video game, since they are usually somewhat strange and with very deep stories.

After abandoning Konami founded his own studio, and as a result of his work came Death stranding, which was launched in Playstation 4 and later in Pc.

Though Hideo kojima has shown no intention of forming a formal alliance with any company, fans believe that Phil Spencer revealed that they are up to something, as he placed a detail that the fans did not miss.

Some days ago Phil Spencer gave a video presentation related to cloud gaming, and while the information he provided was quite interesting, it was not the most attractive point for fans.

The element that generated the most conversation was a figure of Ludens, the mascot of the study of Hideo kojima that appears behind Phil next to the famous symbol of Xbox.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer @ xboxp3 really bullish about the future of cloud gaming. “When we look in the future, we see a world where game creators will natively be building cloud-based games first.” Potential for games to host 100,000 players in the cloud etc pic.twitter.com/29w16t8GbM – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 23, 2021

Immediately after the publication of this video, fans began to create theories about a possible collaboration between the company of video game Y Kojima Productions.

The rumors generated went so far that some people even spoke of their possible purchase by Microsoft.

Why is it weird to see Hideo Kojima’s studio mascot in an Xbox video?

Although it seems unlikely that this will happen, the suspicions of the fans are well founded, since in the past Xbox hid elements of upcoming announcements, in the purest Pixar style.

The first of these was his Xbox Series S, which appeared on a live long before the console was shown; and the second came in the official presentation of the same, where the headphones that recently announced appear.

At the moment there is no information of a possible alliance between Hideo kojima Y Xbox, but if this happens they will not take in saying it.

