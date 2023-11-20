Hideo Kojima he knows how to get noticed and in recent years he has not failed to rub shoulders with many famous people from the world of cinema, which is a bit like his second home after video games. Now, the Japanese creative has shared some photographs with Timothée Chalametan actor who has been enjoying increasing success in recent years.

Obviously this immediately suggests that Timothée Chalamet (Call me by your name, Dune, Wonka…) may have some connection with one of Kojima’s projects, especially Death Stranding 2 which received the support of many famous actors. This was already the case in the first chapter and Chalamet could easily make an appearance as a secondary character.

Obviously these are just speculations and for the moment we don’t have any kind of confirmation about it.