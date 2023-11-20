Hideo Kojima he knows how to get noticed and in recent years he has not failed to rub shoulders with many famous people from the world of cinema, which is a bit like his second home after video games. Now, the Japanese creative has shared some photographs with Timothée Chalametan actor who has been enjoying increasing success in recent years.
Obviously this immediately suggests that Timothée Chalamet (Call me by your name, Dune, Wonka…) may have some connection with one of Kojima’s projects, especially Death Stranding 2 which received the support of many famous actors. This was already the case in the first chapter and Chalamet could easily make an appearance as a secondary character.
Obviously these are just speculations and for the moment we don’t have any kind of confirmation about it.
Death Stranding 2, who else will appear?
As mentioned, Death Stranding 2 includes many famous faces, but exactly which ones? First of all, Norman Reedus will return as the protagonist Sam Porter Bridges. We will also see Lea Seydoux again as Fragile and Troy Baker as Higgs Monaghan.
However, there will also be new faces for the game, namely Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna: both women have not yet revealed what role they will play in the story, but we hope to find out soon. Maybe Death Stranding 2 will be at The Game Awards 2023? Hideo Kojima seems to suggest so.
