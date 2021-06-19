A crazy theory regarding it has emerged these days Hideo Kojima, apparently according to increasingly widespread rumors the well-known director seems to be working on a new game called Abandoned, which somehow should lead back to silent Hill. It would seem the beginning of a joke but according to various clues it seems that it may actually be all connected. Although it is suggestive what is happening, our belief is that Kojima has hardly concocted this real plan, given the enormous complexity. Before starting, we remind you that what we will report below are only speculations born from the research of fans and enthusiasts, so we advise you not to take everything literally.

Where to start

According to the theory, Abandoned, new game developed by the unknown Blue Box Game Studios, it could be the new silent Hill by Hideo Kojima. To see it, the title looks like a classic independent game, a first-person horror set in a dense forest. To draw attention to the product, however, the Official PlayStation Blog, who dedicated a article presentation announcing it as new PlayStation 5 exclusive. Here, however, we need to make a little reflection and a small step back: Kojima, precisely on the occasion of Metal Gear Solid V, he invented the “Moby Dick Studio”, A trick to mislead the players and then surprise them with the real announcement of the last chapter of the saga.

By virtue of what has just been said, i Blue Box Game Studios they begin to draw attention to them thanks to this Tweet, with fairly obvious references to silent Hill. Although we know the horror brand is still in the hands of Konami, nothing would prohibit the Japanese director from re-proposing it under a different aspect but with the same references. Apart from this, what we know of the software house is absolutely nothing, on social media it is abbreviated as BBGameStudios, which would have recalls regarding both Big Boss than for the Death Stranding BB (here you find our review). Another information that we can take from the official post is the name of the Game Director, such Hasan Kahraman. Here comes the beauty since the initials of the name and surname are the same as Hideo Kojima, but not only that, the strangest and most absurd thing is that if you translate Kahraman from Turkish into Japanese, Hideo comes out.

The clues that approach Kojima also start from the Blue Box Game Studios logo, very similar to that of PlayStation Studios. Also, although Blue Box Game Studios is officially registered, the headquarters in Holland can be traced back to that of PlayStation Studios. Furthermore, in the now distant 2016, a small satellite team of Kojima Production had been announced, opened right in the Netherlands. Not only that, however, the biggest peculiarity is that Hasan Kahraman practically does not exist, there is no information attributable to him but he seems to have worked several times with Sony. And no one has ever come into contact with Kahraman, with the exception of IGN journalist Jordan Oloman, one of the six Twitter profiles followed by Blue Box Game Studios, and Geoff Keighley, one of the figures of the videogame world often connected to Kojima and on which we will return. further on.

The strangest references

If what has been reported so far has not surprised you, know that strange things are only now coming. The most avid users they “recovered” Hasan Kahraman’s PlayStation account profile. In addition to presenting the certificate, a badge dedicated only to developers and the most influential people, it is the presence of a game that does not exist that attracts attention called Demon Blood, even if on the cover there is a monster and the name Siren Head, do the initials tell you something? Furthermore, the famous mangaka Junji Ito, always a master of the horror genre and approached several times to Kojima, seems to have made an appreciation to the creature in question. Fans have also drawn information from the number of trophies Kahraman has obtained, or the beauty of 1238. The number may be misleading, but it doesn’t seem like a coincidence: in the trailer for Silent Hill 4: The Room published only in Japan, these exact figures appear.

Always returning to the speech related to Blue Box Game Studios, it seems the team only worked on 3 games, removed almost immediately from Steam and from the app store and with an icon that can almost certainly be linked to Death Stranding given the symbol of a black hand. These shouldn’t be real titles, but just a facade to fill the team’s portfolio. Returning to the initial speech, all these clues could be coincidences, but for some it is a reinterpretation of what they tried to do with the Moby Dick Studio. The aforementioned has also been added to deepen the mystery Geoff Keighley who made the conversation with Kahraman available, in which the figure in question asked him if he could present his game during the Summer Game Fest. Nothing strange you will think, here, a “certain” intervened on the specific issue Jason Schreier, one of the best known and most esteemed figures in the entire videogame sector, stating that from the image reported by Keighley there is a Time Stamp, which actually shows how the message was actually received a short time ago, and not for so long as stated. Even if he was old it is strange to have screened this particular conversation, as the game was virtually unknown and he would have no reason to do so.

Can Abandoned Really Be Kojima’s Silent Hill?

This is the situation, self really all of this if it was true, then Hideo Kojima would be really out of his mind, since such an articulate and Machiavellian joke had never been seen before. However, this is an issue that we will be dragging along with us in the coming days, and the information that will arrive will be pure gold, given that at present No official denial has yet emerged from Blue Box Game Studios. Of course if Hasan Kahraman really existed, what has just been reported would risk killing the project due to too many references to Kojima’s works. The more time passes, the more we have no idea how the public could respond to a possible denial, as everyone still dreams of the return of the great saga of silent Hill. If there is a lot of information but they are in favor of the thesis behind it Abandoned there is the creator of Metal Gear, there are just as many that can safely deny. The game, for example, is scheduled for June 20, 2021 and uses the Unreal Engine, which is strange given the big steps forward achieved by Kojima thanks to the Tenth Engine, which is the graphics engine used by Guerrilla.