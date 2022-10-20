Hideo Kojima has published some photos in the company of the director SS Rajamouliwhich was scanned at Kojima Productions studios and will likely be featured in the cast of Death Stranding 2. Here are the shots:

We know that Hideo Kojima, Elle Fanning and Geoff Keighly are organizing for The Game Awards, and that most likely the project the young actress will be part of is precisely Death Stranding 2, but there has not yet been an official announcement.

As for Rajamouli’s participation, it is not the first time that Kojima convinces a director to enter his games: it has already happened with Guillermo del Toro and with Nicolas Winding Refn in the first Death Stranding. It now seems therefore a tradition.

For those unfamiliar with him, SS Rajamouli is an Indian director and screenwriter specialized in the action genre: he directed the famous Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR, achieving enormous success at home and taking home important awards.