In recent weeks, various rumors have been recurring that the new game of Hideo Kojima it could be aMicrosoft exclusive.

According to what was reported by the insider Jeff Grubb by VentureBeat, a source very close to the developer, the Japanese author would be in talks with Microsoft for the creation of a title triple A. Grubb himself, in fact, stated that the statue of Kojima Productions, spotted on the shelf of Phil Spencer earlier this year, it was a reference to that.

In the last few hours, the aforementioned Jeff Grubb has returned to the subject, adding to the dose. In fact, Grubb not only continued to emphasize the fact that Kojima will produce a title exclusively for Microsoft and the Xbox ecosystem but that this agreement is getting closer and closer.

This indiscretion was brought to the attention of the public during a live broadcast on the insider’s official Youtube channel. You can find the live in question at the beginning of the article.

Various rumors have followed on this alleged agreement between Microsoft and Hideo Kojima, but currently there is still nothing concrete. In a recent episode of the Xbox Era podcast, insider Shpeshal_Ed stated that Kojima Productions would originally turn to Sony for produce their next game. Sony, however, appears not to be satisfied with the commercial performance of Death Stranding and, as a consequence of this, he would have refused to produce Kojima’s new opera.

This last aspect, however, would not reconcile with the recent announcement of the Director’s Cut of Death Stranding, announced during this year’s Summer Game Fest. In short, the question becomes more and more intricate by the day, and certainly does not help speculation about it Abandoned, Sony exclusive title that according to some theories could secretly be the new silent Hill produced by Kojima.

If in the future of Hideo Kojima there will really be Xbox, we will only know in the coming weeks, pending official statements or announcements.