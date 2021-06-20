Divorce between Konami is Hideo Kojima is something that will forever remain in the annals of videogame history. However, it is also true that “time heals all wounds“: will it be the same for the publisher and the eclectic developer?

Some users of Reddit have discovered, in recent days, that the official and personal Twitter account of Kojima and that of Konami, follow each other.

Considering the events and the past between the two parties in recent years, it would be difficult to imagine a reconciliation: on the other hand, five years have now passed since Kojima’s exit from Konami, so something could have changed in the meantime.

Or at least, this is what the fans are hoping for, because the eventual reconciliation would imply some very succulent situations: for example, Konami could ask for Kojima’s help for the development of a new one. Metal Gear you hate silent Hill.

Considering that we also have the case in our hands Abandoned, the hypothetical new chapter of the survival horror series with Kojima at the helm, behind the false identity of Blue Box Studios, this whole situation is downright intriguing.

Obviously, basing all this on the simple fact that Kojima and Konami follow each other on Twitter would be an exaggeration: the more pragmatic users, in fact, argue that it is only an interest follow, to keep up to date on announcements and movements in the industry. videogames, regardless of the personal sympathy between the two.

Whatever the truth, at the moment we will limit ourselves to considering it interesting news and nothing else, waiting for facts and concrete evidence.

One thing is certain: Konami’s latest tweets are pretty cryptic and all point to Silent Hill. Whether there is a connection with Kojima, Abandoned, or it is just a coincidence, we will only find out in the future.

Source: Reddit