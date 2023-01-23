As everyone knows (sometimes these types of expressions are not so exaggerated), last week it was released, with critical and public acclaim, The Last of Usthe series adaptation that HBO has carried out of the 2013 video game of the same name.

The series marks a whole series of audiovisual products (films and series) that have either come out in recent years or are preparing to land in theaters and platforms. The list is as long as a day without bread (Uncharted, mario bros, Ghost of Tsushima, Grand Touring, Cuphead, fallout, god of war, Arcane, Horizon, Dragon Age, sonic, castlevania, A Plague Tale, cyberpunk, devil may cry, Disco Elysium… the enumeration could go on for a long time). And, contrary to what has happened in recent decades, the good news is that this time it seems that they are serious. That is to say, far from being a mere economic complement to the balance sheet of video game companies, now it is presented to direct the adaptations towards serious, dignified products and capable of cementing popular culture for the next few years.

The day after the premiere of The Last of Us, once it was known that the notes and figures had been good, something happened that was not by chance. Hideo Kojima posted on his Twitter some photos of him visiting the studio of the American production company A24. At the end of last year the news broke that a film would be made of his latest work, Death Stranding, in collaboration with the production company Hammerstone Studios, and now many speculate that it may be distributed by A24. Released in 2019, Death Stranding It is one of the best games of the last generation of consoles and, as usual in the works of the Japanese genius, it is a very narrative game, very much based on the characters, the plot and the construction of the world. Something that makes it easier to transfer his story and his desolate world to the big screen, where the rain makes you age and some slimy entities from beyond the grave stalk life, forcing people to live in underground shelters.

On the left, Kojima at the A24 headquarters, in the photograph uploaded to his social networks. On the right, an image of ‘Metal gear V’, a game from the great Japanese film saga.

Within the world of video games, it’s a running joke that Kojima is a frustrated film director. It is not true. It is true that his games rest a lot on video segments, and that his magnum opus (the saga Metal Gear) harbors within it a very powerful narrative heart that sometimes (Metal Gear Solid IV) has eaten the game itself. It is also true that he has always recognized his fascination for cinema and the capital importance that the seventh art has had in his games. But all this cannot overshadow his work as a designer: his games have been some of the ones that have made the game evolve the most. gameplay of the interactive medium, raising with each new installment the playable aspect of the games that were on the market at that time, and promoting playful leaps to a level that very few can boast of.

But if. Kojima would love to direct a movie. And to the players around the world, may he direct it. In Death StrandingIn fact, two of his director friends play two characters: Guillermo del Toro and Nicolas Winding Refn. We do not know, for now, who will be the director of the film of Death Strandingbut doubt hangs in the air like stranded entities of the game itself. Will the Japanese dare to take the leap? You have to have arrests to do it: to dominate one medium is not to dominate them all and there are many people who are angry with him and expect his stumbling block. Besides, if he did, it would imply a cost of time that he would stop investing in his own games. Although, well looked at, we are not the ones to reproach him for those things. If someone within the medium has earned the opportunity to try it in another field, that is, without a doubt, the father of Solid Snake.

