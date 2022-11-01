The actress Shioli Kutsuna will be part of the cast of the new game of Hideo Kojima, which could be Death Stranding 2 or the rumored Overdose. The confirmation comes from a new image on the official website of Kojima Productions discovered by the portal Insider Gaming, which portrays the face of the actress.

The character had been anticipated in the past with a teaser that showed the face of a woman obscured accompanied by the message “Where Am I?”. Already at the time, the most attentive to details fans had speculated that it was just Kutsuna and apparently they guessed it.

The dynamic image appeared on the official website of Kojima Productions, to this addressclearly shows the face of the actress, accompanied by messages “Where Am I?” and “How Come?”which brings us back to Hideo Kojima’s latest teaser, “From ‘WHERE’ to ‘HOW'”.

Here is the image appeared on the Kojima Productions website that immortalizes the face of Shioli Kutsuna

Shioli Kutsuna is an actress best known to many for playing Yukio in Deadpool 2. She also plays Mituski Yamato, one of the main characters in the Apple TV + Invasion series. She has also starred in Japanese TV series and voiced numerous characters. For example, she lent her voice for Lunafreya Nox Fleuret in the Japanese version of Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, the prequel movie of the Square Enix game. In addition to Kutsuna, Elle Fanning has also been confirmed to cast the new game from Kojima Productions.

For the moment we still know little about Hideo Kojima’s new project. It could be a Death Stranding sequel or a brand new IP. In any case, it is something very ambitious, so much so that Kojima aims to create a real new medium.